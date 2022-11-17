SAN JUAN/WASHINGTON - A U.S. federal agent was killed and two were wounded in a gun battle with suspected drug smugglers on Thursday during an inspection of a vessel believed to be carrying drugs off the coast of Puerto Rico, U.S. officials said.

"These are brave members of our Air and Marine Operations within U.S. Customs and Border Protection," said U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas in testimony before a U.S. Senate committee.