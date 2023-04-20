Five people face federal drug trafficking charges after a multi-agency law enforcement operation that targeted the sale of fentanyl and methamphetamine in the North Country.
A total of 31 individuals were arrested during the operation, which focused on drug trafficking in Coos and Grafton counties, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's office.
The enforcement effort by federal, state and local agencies led to seizure of more than 14 pounds of suspected fentanyl, more than two pounds of suspected methamphetamine, as well as crack cocaine, powder cocaine and more than $130,000 in cash, officials said.
The drug ring was operating in numerous North Country communities, including Berlin, Colebrook, Gorham, Groveton, Lancaster, Littleton, Stratford and Whitefield, according to the release.
Arrested on federal charges were:
John King, 33, of Berlin, and Rose Hand, 39, of Berlin, both charged with conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute fentanyl and methamphetamine;
Clarisa C. Haas, 26, of Berlin, for possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance (fentanyl); and
Kimberly Supernois, 27, and Alec Supernoise, 28, both of Norton, Vermont, for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute fentanyl.
The federal charges carry penalties of up to 20 years in prison, a maximum fine of $1 million, and at least three years of supervised release.
The identities of 26 individuals who were arrested on state drug charges were not immediately released.
The federal Drug Enforcement Administration's New England field division, New Hampshire State Police and New Hampshire Drug Task Force led the investigation. Assisting were police departments in Berlin, Colebrook, Lancaster, Littleton and Whitefield, as well as Coos County Sheriff's Department and the U.S. Border Patrol.