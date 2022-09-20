The Department of Justice on Tuesday charged 47 defendants for allegedly defrauding a federal program that provided food for needy children during the pandemic, describing the scheme - totaling $250 million - as the largest uncovered to date targeting the government's generous stimulus aid.

Federal prosecutors said the defendants - a network of individuals and organizations tied to Feeding Our Future, a Minnesota-based nonprofit - allegedly put the wrongly obtained federal pandemic funds toward luxury cars, houses and other personal purchases in what amounted to a case of "brazen" theft.