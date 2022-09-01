FILE PHOTO: Supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump gather in Washington

Members of the Oath Keepers are seen among supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump at the U.S. Capitol during a protest against the certification of the 2020 U.S. presidential election results by the U.S. Congress, in Washington, U.S., January 6, 2021.  

 Jim Bourg/Reuters

WASHINGTON - The U.S. Justice Department has charged a top lawyer for the Oath Keepers militia with conspiracy and obstruction in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021, deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol, according to a court document released on Thursday.

Kellye SoRelle, 43, is charged with obstruction of justice, and conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding. She is also facing counts of obstruction of an official proceeding and being at a restricted building and grounds.