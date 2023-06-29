WASHINGTON - The U.S. Justice Department this week charged the top law enforcement official in Culpeper County, Virginia, with fraud, conspiracy and bribery, alleging he abused his authority by handing out deputy sheriff badges in exchange for cash to fund his re-election campaign.

In an indictment unsealed on Thursday in the Western District of Virginia, Culpeper County Sheriff Scott Howard Jenkins, 51, is accused of abusing his position by engaging in a scheme to appoint volunteers to serve as auxiliary deputy sheriffs in exchange for bribes.