NEW YORK — A U.S. judge Thursday extended a ban on FTX cryptocurrency exchange founder Sam Bankman-Fried’s ability to contact employees of companies he once controlled and use encrypted messaging technology while out on bail awaiting trial on fraud charges.

U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan on Feb. 1 had temporarily barred Bankman-Fried from contacting any current or former employees of FTX or Alameda Research, his hedge fund, after prosecutors raised concerns that the 30-year-old former billionaire may be trying to tamper with witnesses.