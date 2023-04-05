FILE PHOTO: The Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC), which is operated by the U.S. Federal Bureau of Prisons, is pictured in Brooklyn, New York

FILE PHOTO: The Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC), which is operated by the U.S. Federal Bureau of Prisons, is pictured, in Brooklyn, New York, U.S., December 8, 2020.  

 BRENDAN MCDERMID/REUTERS

A U.S. panel on Wednesday will consider whether to expand the ability of federal prisoners to seek compassionate release and limit the ability of judges to punish people for conduct that juries acquitted them of committing.

The U.S. Sentencing Commission, the agency which sets sentencing guidelines for federal judges, could also vote to implement a key part of major gun law passed last year.