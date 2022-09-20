WASHINGTON - The U.S. Justice Department has been drastically under-counting the number of state prison and arrest-related deaths, including failing to count at least 990 deaths in 2021 alone, a bipartisan Senate investigation has found.

The Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations issued a 25-page report on Tuesday following a 10-month investigation conducted along with the Government Accountability Office, the investigative watchdog of Congress.