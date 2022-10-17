Former U.S. President Donald Trump's White House chief strategist Steve Bannon arrives to surrender at the New York Criminal Courthouse

WASHINGTON - The U.S. Justice Department on Monday asked a federal judge to sentence former President Donald Trump's adviser Steve Bannon to six months behind bars, saying he pursued a "bad faith strategy of defiance and contempt" against the congressional committee probing the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol.

Bannon, 68, an influential far-right political figure, was convicted in July on two counts of contempt of Congress for defying a subpoena.