The University of Maine continues to investigate a threat made on social media by a 20-year-old Manchester man.
Law enforcement agencies are looking for Afshin Zarechian, 20, who is believed to have been driving an older model green BMX with New Hampshire plates RICCH, according to a post on UMaine's Facebook page just before 9 a.m.
Zarechian is described as 5 feet 9 inches, 150 pounds with "dark hair/eyes/complexion," according to the post.
"UMPD advises community to remain vigilant, aware of surroundings," a post just before 11:20 a.m. Sunday reads.
If seen, call 207-581-4040.