NASHUA — Uncles of missing 5-year-old Elijah “Eli” Dauphinais pleaded with their sister to disclose the boy's whereabouts Wednesday.
The two spoke to reporters outside of Hillsborough County Superior Court, where Danielle Dauphinais was arraigned on charges connected to her son’s disappearance.
“We do love you, but you need to tell,” said Milford resident John Dauphinais. “It makes you worse (not to tell). It makes you a really bad person.”
He said Danielle, who has five children, has never hurt her kids that he knows of and has always treated his kids well.
Eli frequently threw temper tantrums, and plans were for him to move to California and live with a sister whose husband worked in mental health, they said.
In a brief arraignment, a judge ordered Dauphinais held without bail. He granted access to sealed arrest affidavits to her lawyer, Jaye Rancourt, on the condition that she not share them with her client.
Dauphinais currently faces five criminal charges related to her son's disappearance, according to charging documents released before her arraignment.
The charges include three felony counts of witness tampering and two misdemeanor charges of child endangerment. Her boyfriend, Joseph Stapf, 30, faces one charge each of witness tampering and child endangerment.
New York City Transit police arrested the pair Sunday in the Bronx, and by Tuesday they had been returned to New Hampshire.
Meanwhile, authorities have provided no update on the intense search underway in Merrimack, where Eli was last seen about a month ago.
The search has included dive teams on Naticook Lake and drones and ground searches in the wooded areas surrounding 7 Sunset Drive, the address listed for Dauphinais on records filed in connection with her arrest.
Authorities have said they will search until they find the boy, but they have acknowledged that the chances of finding him alive are not good.
On Tuesday, they said he had been last seen 30 days ago. Initial reports were that his last sighting was by “independent individuals” six months ago.
Charging documents accuse Dauphinais, 35, of violating a duty of care for Eli by failing to report him missing and by encouraging two others -- Bruch Scherzer nd Tracy Lyn Dauphinais -- to deceive child protective service workers about Eli's whereabouts.
The felony charges allege she encouraged Tracy Lyn, Joanne Stapf and Scherzer to either lie or not talk to child protective workers.
Stapf faces similar charges; his only witness tampering charge involves an effort to get Joanne Stapf to deceive child protective workers. The address for Joseph Stapf is listed as 15 Burgess Drive in Litchfield.