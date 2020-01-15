DOVER - Four people were arrested on a range of drug charges Tuesday following an Operation Granite Shield investigation.
Debra Leavitt and Casey Dyer, both 40, of 50 New Rochester Road, were each charged with possession of a controled drug with intent to distribute and felony fugitive from justice, charges stemming from warrants out of Rowley, Mass., according to Dover police.
Marc Martin, 42, 26 Addison Place, was charged with felony possession of a controlled drug with intent to distribute.
Cassandra Nickerson, 31, 35 Polly Ann Mobile Home Park, is charged with felony possession of a controlled drug.
Martin and Nickerson were released on personal recognizance bond and are scheduled to appear Jan. 30 in Strafford County Superior Court.
Dyer and Leavitt are being held at Strafford County jail pending arraignment on Jan. 15 at 7th Circuit Court, District Division, in Dover.
Dover police were assisted by Strafford County Sheriff’s Office, University of New Hampshire Police Department, and the Rowley (Mass.) Police Department.
Anyone with information can call Dover police at 603-742-4646, the crimeline at 603-749-6000 or online at dovernhcrimeline.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.