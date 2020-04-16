A facilities employee at the University of New Hampshire is no longer working for the college after police arrested him and a woman on campus for prostitution.
Thomas Kelley, 57, of Lee, allegedly solicited sexual acts from Vanessa Carmody, 23, through a Craigslist advertisement.
The two were caught in a university building on March 26, according to UNH police officials.
Kelley and Carmody were charged with prostitution and arrested at the beginning of this month at the UNH Police Department.
According to UNH police, money was offered by Kelley and accepted by Carmody in exchange for sexual acts.
UNH spokeswoman Erika Mantz said on Thursday that Kelley was a university employee at the time of the alleged crime. He is no longer affiliated with UNH.
Carmody is not a UNH student and has no affiliation with college, Mantz said.
Mantz said no booking photos are available due to changes in procedure because of COVID-19.
Kelley and Carmody, with a last known address in Claremont, are scheduled to be arraigned June 24 at Dover Circuit Court.