DURHAM — Arrests in the hometown of the University of New Hampshire’s flagship campus are at their lowest since data was first recorded in 2005, when 1,232 people were arrested.
In 2019, 844 people were arrested in Durham, including 528 UNH students, 63% of the arrests. In 2018, 70 percent of the arrests were students — 675 of the 968 arrests.
This fall, there were 14,895 undergraduate and graduate students enrolled at UNH — fewer than the last two years when there were 15,455 and 15,644 in 2018 and 2017 respectively.
UNH Police Chief Paul Dean says working with college officials and the students themselves has helped drive down arrest numbers, while promoting a safer and healthier environment. Their three-pronged approach includes prevention, education and enforcement.
“We really have worked really hard on the education piece with officers in residence halls speaking with students. I spend a considerable amount of time at the beginning of the school year just trying to make contact with first-year students and having quick discussions, just saying, ‘Listen, enjoy your time here, but be safe,’” Dean said.
Dean says those personal connections, both by his department and the Durham Police Department, help deter crime.
Most of the arrests made by UNH police are alcohol-related and do not involve hard drugs, but Dean said they are helping respond to a request made by student government leaders for a Narcan kit at the Memorial Union Building and the Amtrak train station. The request was made in case there is ever an overdose on campus.
“Here’s the great thing from it. You have forward-thinking student leaders who say, ‘We don’t want to have the problem and have someone not have something.' That’s the kind of educational thinking that I’m talking about,” Dean said.
Durham Deputy Police Chief Rene Kelley says that most of their arrests of UNH students do not correlate with a particular event such as a Super Bowl victory by the New England Patriots. In 2019, only one arrest was made, he said.
“Obviously, we do have a large contingent of officers on, but I think it’s also a strategy of how we police that pays off. What we have found is that if we allow the students to come downtown and party for a little bit, celebrate, so long as they are not destroying property, or lighting fires in the middle of the street, then we will let them celebrate and then after an appropriate period of time, when we feel that it’s getting to the point where we need to break it up, they’re more likely to be cooperative in moving,” Kelley said.
In 2018, one UNH student and two other men were charged with disorderly conduct when about 1,000 people flooded downtown Durham after the New England Patriots lost to the Philadelphia Eagles in the Superbowl. Students were shouting expletives and climbing a lamppost.
After the Patriots won the Super Bowl in 2017, two vehicles were badly damaged as approximately 3,000 people flocked into the downtown area. Police charged 15 people, 12 of them UNH students, with criminal mischief.
Kelley said that having a police presence in the neighborhoods where students live off campus on Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights helps.
So do security officers at privately held management properties.
“That’s really played a huge role. They have their own security and their own staff on the busy nights of the week. They are able to quell any disturbances before it gets out of hand to the point where the police have to become involved,” Kelley said.
UNH police arrested 414 people in 2019. Durham police arrested 421.
State police and New Hampshire Liquor Enforcement have a presence in Durham, providing support during major events and monitoring establishments where alcohol is sold. In 2019, they arrested nine people, according to law enforcement officials.
