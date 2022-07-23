Untimely death at State Prison for Men Jul 23, 2022 Jul 23, 2022 Updated 59 min ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email The New Hampshire State Prison. UNION LEADER FILE Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save The state Department of Corrections announced an "untimely death" at the State Prison for Men in Concord on Saturday.According to a press release, the inmate, who was receiving medical care in the prison's health services unit, went unresponsive.The prison said an ambulance was called while lifesaving measures were started, including cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and an automated external defibrillator (AED).The inmate was taken by ambulance to an area hospital, where he died.The prison said the death is not suspicious, and the inmate's name is being withheld pending family notifications. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save SUBSCRIBE TODAY Hells Angels clubhouse in Lynn, Mass. raided by FBI, local police Untimely death at State Prison for Men Former Trump strategist Bannon found guilty of contempt of Congress +2 WaPo Analysis: A guide to the biggest moments in the Jan. 6 hearings so far {{title}} Most Popular Chain-wielding man charged with assaulting Manchester police Pagans motorcycle gang shootout victim allegedly fired first at members of rival club Man arrested in Manchester shooting over the weekend High speed state police chase ends in Manchester NH man charged with attempted murder after Salisbury motel incident Police: Somersworth man convicted of bomb possession planned to use them against cops Hells Angels clubhouse in Lynn, Mass. raided by FBI, local police Brothers accused of illegally storing asbestos, carcinogenic materials in apartments marketed to students Hanover police arrest man with gun in library, allegedly making threats Names of six officers who fired weapons during deadly standoff in Manchester released Request News Coverage