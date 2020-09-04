After a reported sexual assault Friday morning in Manchester, police have arrested a man.
Manchester police said a a man called at 9:10 a.m. from an Auburn street address to say that his girlfriend woke to a man sexually assaulting her.
The woman said the assailant had a machete, police said. He was able to run from the apartment, and police were actively searching the area on Friday.
Police announced Friday evening they had arrested Jose Polanco Diaz, 24, of Manchester, around 7 p.m. Friday. He has been charged with aggravated felonious sexual assault, burglary, and criminal threatening.
Police spokeswoman Heather Hamel said Polanco Diaz is being held on preventative detention, meaning he will not be released on bail.