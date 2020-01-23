NORTH HAVERHILL — Two Upper Valley men who were charged in 2017 in connection with the shipment of 16 pounds of marijuana from California to the Granite State pleaded guilty Tuesday and, under an agreement with the state, were sentenced to nine months each in the Grafton County House of Corrections for misdemeanor possession.
Eduardo Moran, 33, of Lebanon and James Sampson, 34, of Canaan, whom authorities charged with being, respectively, the receiver and sender of the pot, appeared before Judge Peter Bornstein who imposed the terms of the fully-negotiated plea between them and the Grafton County Attorney’s Office.
The sentences were deferred for one year and can be suspended for an additional year thereafter.
According to court documents, a member of the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office notified Lebanon police on Aug. 2, 2017, that his agency had observed a suspicious package at a UPS facility there that was addressed to Moran.
Upon opening the package, deputies found it contained a large amount of marijuana as well as “a quantity of butane honey oil extract.”
The package was resealed and sent along to the UPS facility in White River Junction, Vt., where Lebanon police were to intercept it and set up a “controlled delivery” to Moran.
Due to a miscommunication, however, the package ended up being delivered to Moran by a UPS driver, not the police, and it was signed for by Moran.
When police arrived at the apartment, Moran was gone and police then obtained a warrant to search the residence.
Inside, they found not only the package from California, but also more marijuana and butane oil extract as well as $2,881 in cash. A search of Moran’s cellphone found that he and Sampson had texted many times while the package was in transit, while Moran’s Facebook page showed messages that were indicative of drug sales, police said in the arrest affidavit.
Both Moran and Sampson were indicted by the Grafton County grand jury on multiple felony charges in connection with the scheme, but all of the felonies were dropped by Tara J. Heater, the deputy Grafton County attorney, as part of the plea agreements with the men.