A lion statue stands in front of the MGM Grand Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., on Sunday, July 26, 2020. MGM Resorts International is scheduled to releasing earnings figures on July 30. 

 Roger Kisby/Bloomberg

MGM Resorts International has been saying its hotels and casinos are "operational" following a cyberattack over the weekend that appeared to take down everything from payment systems to sportsbooks.

Some of its patrons begged to differ.