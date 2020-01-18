Four members of the same family were fatally gunned down inside a Utah home and a fifth was injured in the shooting, which was carried out by a boy relative, according to police.
Grantsville Mayor Brent Marshall told reporters on the scene late Friday night all of the victims and the alleged gunman, a minor who has been taken into custody, are related, the Salt Lake City Deseret News reported.
"It's an unfortunate tragedy that has taken place here this evening. And I'm sure it will take days or even longer to try and piece together what brought all of this on and why it happened," Marshall said.
"It's upsetting. This is normally a very quiet neighborhood, and any time you have children involved in something, it becomes very emotional very fast."
Cpl. Rhonda Fields said the shooting happened around 7 p.m. inside a home in Grantsville, a city of around 9,000 located about 30 miles west of Salt Lake City. When they arrived on the scene, officers found two juvenile girls, a juvenile male and an adult woman dead as well as a fifth, injured man.
Authorities believe the shooter accompanied his victim to the hospital, where he was arrested without incident. He is currently facing 10 charges, the most serious among them being aggravated homicide. Authorities declined to provide any additional details.
According to NBC News, the wounded victim is in stable condition and expected to survive.