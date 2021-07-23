Hours after Michael Chad Breinholt's girlfriend called police to tell them he had taken several pills and wanted to die, a police officer shot the handcuffed man at point-blank range in the police department's basement outside Salt Lake City.
Breinholt, 31, had clumsily lunged for an officer's firearm, struggling against the handcuffs restraining his arms. Another police sergeant rushed into the room to intervene as his colleague shouted, "He's got my gun!"
Just before pulling the trigger, West Valley City Sgt. Tyler Longman told Breinholt: "You're about to die, my friend." Then, Longman fired a single, fatal shot.
Nearly two years later, Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill announced at a Thursday news conference that his office would not pursue criminal charges in the case that has roiled the Salt Lake City region following the release of body-camera footage that showed how a mental health call ultimately resulted in Breinholt's death.
Despite his decision to decline charges, Gill said the shooting was "disturbing" and could have been prevented.
"If you're asking me to take off my district attorney hat, I can take it off," Gill, who was visibly emotional when speaking about the case, said on Thursday. "We have to start learning from this. As a civilian, do I think this death could have been averted? Yes."
Outcry over the Utah case echoes the response to other fatal interactions between police and people in crisis. Those incidents have spurred nationwide calls to send social workers and other first responders instead of armed officers to perform wellness checks. Advocates also argue for investments in programs aimed at helping people with mental illness and addiction.
Breinholt's death spurred Gill to suggest changing the Utah laws that guide how police act when encountering people in the midst of mental health crises.
"You shouldn't expect a person in crisis to act in a rational way," Gill said. "If we want different outcomes, which is not unreasonable for us to ask, then we need to change the law."
The lethal Aug. 23, 2019, incident began when Breinholt showed up at his girlfriend's workplace visibly intoxicated, according to body-camera footage first reported by the Salt Lake Tribune and FRONTLINE. A co-worker called police, and Breinholt's girlfriend informed officers that Breinholt claimed to have taken several pills.
"It seems like he just wants to commit suicide," she told police, according to the video. "He just said that he took all those pills so he'll die."
Police arrested Breinholt on suspicion of driving while intoxicated. A breathalyzer found his blood alcohol level to be three times the legal limit. Police took Breinholt into custody to be further tested for drugs and processed.
While waiting in West Valley City police station's basement, Breinholt slurred his speech and gave police his brother's name as his own. After firefighters checked his vital signs and found them within the normal range, Breinholt said he wanted to be taken to the Huntsman Mental Health Institute, a psychiatric center at the University of Utah known locally as "UNI."
"I'm not going to sit here all night and play games with you," Longman told him, according to the video. "I'm not taking you to UNI, I'm taking you to jail."
Later, Breinholt told police that he had a gun in his pants and in his shoes. The officers, who had already searched him for weapons, ignored his comments. Breinholt kicked off a shoe and grabbed it with his hands, which were still cuffed behind his back. When an officer reached over to take the shoe, Breinholt twisted in his seat and tried to grab the officer's service weapon, though the gun never left its holster.
A chaotic scuffle ensued, with two officers attempting to restrain Breinholt as he struggled to take the gun. Within the span of a few seconds, Longman rushed into the room, made the threat to Breinholt's life, pulled his gun and fired. Breinholt immediately sank to the floor, and seconds later, a police officer said he was dead.
Breinholt is the third person Longman has shot and killed while on duty, the Salt Lake City Tribune reported. His actions have been ruled justified in each incident, the newspaper reported.
Breinholt's mother, Susan Neese, told KSL that her son's last moments still weigh on her nearly two years after his death.
"The mental distress he was in and to have those last words - 'You're about to die, my friend' - when he was clearly not among friends or people who cared or were concerned," Neese told KSL, "that haunts me and will haunt me forever."
On Thursday, Gill acknowledged the community outrage over the shooting but said he declined to charge Longman because Utah law allows officers to fatally shoot people if they fear for their lives or the lives of others.
"Do I think there are a community of citizens out there who are incensed about it because it could have been averted and should have been handled differently? Yes, and I think that's legitimate," Gill said. "But the law is very clear."
"The officer acted within the scope of the law the way it is currently written," he added.
The West Valley City Police Department welcomed Gill's decision.
"While we recognize the gravity of this incident, we are pleased that, after nearly two years of scrutiny, the district attorney's office has found our officer justified in his actions," the department said in a statement, KSL reported. "This decision brings to a close a challenging chapter for all involved. We are grateful to our officers who diligently serve our community each day, and in the face of impossibly difficult decisions, consistently do their best."