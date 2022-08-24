FILE PHOTO: Pete Arredonde political signs are seen in Uvalde, Texas

A political sign for Pete Arredondo, the Uvalde School District police chief, who is scheduled to be sworn in with the Uvalde City Council is seen in Uvalde, Texas, on May 29.

 VERONICA CARDENAS/REUTERS

LUBBOCK, Texas - The Uvalde, Texas, school board on Wednesday fired the school district's embattled police chief for his much-criticized handling of the response to a shooting rampage that killed 19 children and two teachers in the city three months ago.

The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District Board of Trustees voted unanimously to fire Pete Arredondo, to the applause of family members of victims who attended. Arredondo had been on unpaid administrative leave since shortly after the May 24 shooting.