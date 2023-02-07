Hillsborough County House of Corrections
The Hillsborough County House of Corrections in Manchester is also known as the Valley Street jail.

The Hillsborough County Corrections Department has referred allegations of possible staff wrongdoing to Manchester police for investigation, the Corrections Department reported Tuesday.

In a news release, the Hillsborough County Corrections Department said it received notification from an outside law enforcement agency about staff misconduct.