Valley Street jail asks Manchester police to investigate itself

Mark Hayward

Feb 7, 2023

The Hillsborough County House of Corrections in Manchester is also known as the Valley Street jail.

The Hillsborough County Corrections Department has referred allegations of possible staff wrongdoing to Manchester police for investigation, the Corrections Department reported Tuesday.

In a news release, the Hillsborough County Corrections Department said it received notification from an outside law enforcement agency about staff misconduct.

Hillsborough County operates the Valley Street jail.

"If true, (the misconduct) may constitute violations of the New Hampshire criminal code as well as violations of the facility policies and procedures," reads the statement, which was dated Tuesday.

The possible violations were reported by a former inmate, and jail officials first learned of them on Jan. 31.

Superintendent Joseph Costanzo referred the matter to Manchester police for investigation.

"Any charges that may follow will be resolved through the criminal justice system and if true, is not conduct tolerated or sanctioned by Hillsborough County," the statement reads.

The Hillsborough County Corrections Department is also undertaking a non-criminal administrative investigation.