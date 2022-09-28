LACONIA -- Police are investigating vandalism at Opechee Park and the Laconia Public Library that included swastikas, demons, male genitalia and a “ha ha” signature.
Laconia Police Chief Matt Canfield on Wednesday said officers responded around 10 a.m. Saturday to a report of vandalism at Opechee Point, at the municipal Opechee Park on the southern end of Lake Opechee.
Officers found that two picnic tables there had swastikas carved into and painted onto them, along with what he described as “a demon face,” male genitalia and the words “ha ha.” Several trees immediately nearby were similarly defaced, he said, but as of late Wednesday afternoon, the city had painted over the tables, although a carved swastika was still visible.
On Tuesday, as the result of a newspaper story about the incident on Saturday, Canfield said his department was notified about similar vandalism in the small park/garden at the Laconia Library, which is located in the heart of the downtown. The vandalism there also featured an explicit anti-police component, he said.
Detectives are looking into what video footage they may have of the vandalism being committed, said Canfield. The library has external video cameras, he said, as does a building on abutting property; there are also cameras on Laconia Middle School, which abuts the beach at Opechee Point, but is a ways from where the tables are.
A Laconia police officer for 26 years and chief for almost six, Canfield said he had no insight into what the intent of the vandals was, adding that hateful graffiti is not unknown in the city. “We’ve seen this over the years, but have we seen it recently, no,” he said.
Asked whether he believed the swastikas were aimed at Laconia’s Jewish community, which observed Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year, from Sunday through sundown Tuesday at Temple B’nai Israel on Court Street, Canfield replied he did not believe it was.
He said his agency has a close relationship with Temple B’nai Israel and the parties have discussed security measures. Recently, although it was not clear whether the action was linked to the vandalism at Opechee Point, Canfield said police installed a temporary video camera on a telephone poll to provide added surveillance.
The vandalism is “definitely unusual and out of the ordinary,” said Canfield.
“It was pretty horrible artwork,” actually,” he said. "We take all acts of vandalism seriously.”
In response to the vandalism, Laconia Mayor Andrew Hosmer on Thursday said the Laconia Human Relations Committee will hold a vigil on Sunday at 1 p.m. in Opechee Park.
The vandalism represents what he called “a very troubling development” in the City on the Lakes.