A Vermont man who police said robbed a Winchester man he had agreed to sell marijuana to pleaded guilty to charges of robbery and reckless conduct as part of a plea agreement reached last week.
John Green, 19, of Guild, Vt., will serve a little less than four months in jail as part of the agreement reached in the Cheshire Superior Court in Keene. The sentence for reckless conduct is for 360 days in jail, with 120 days suspended and another 122 days credit for time served since his arrest. The remainder of that sentence will be suspended, as will a two- to four-year state prison sentence for the robbery conviction, according to court records. He also will serve five years probation.
Green agreed to go to a Winchester man’s house in November to sell him some marijuana, which they referred to as “Gorilla Glue,” according to the affidavit filed in court by Winchester Police Detective Michael Carrier. Green first made sure that the adult man’s mother would not be home, according to Carrier’s affidavit.
Green showed up with a semi-automatic pistol and demanded the victim’s cash, Carrier wrote. Green pulled the gun shortly after getting to the victim’s house and taking $100 in cash from the victim, according to Carrier’s affidavit.
Green pointed the gun and ordered the man to go into the house, where he pistol-whipped him and stole about $1,000 worth of designer clothing and shoes, the victim told police.