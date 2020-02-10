Vermont woman wanted on warrant turns herself in to Lebanon police

LEBANON - A Vermont woman wanted on a warrant charging her with credit card fraud turned herself in to police on Monday, police said.
Emily Sweeney, 27, of Woodstock, Vt., was processed and released on personal-recognizance bail after turning herself in on the arrest warrant, police said in a release.
According to the release, Sweeney is accused of using a stolen credit card while purchasing more than $1,000 worth of merchandise at various locations in west Lebanon on Jan. 12. Police issued a press release Jan. 27 seeking public assistance in identifying a woman from surveillance photographs from one of the stores, which investigators said helped lead them to Sweeney, according to the release.
Sweeney is scheduled to appear in Grafton County Superior Court on Feb. 24, police said.