NORTH HAVERHILL — The co-founder of a veterans charity who is convicted of stealing from the organization is getting more jail time after a prosecutor says she failed to uphold her end of the plea agreement.
Following a multi-day trial, a jury needed only a couple hours Monday to find that the state had not proven its case against a husband and wife accused of stealing money from Project VetCare, Inc., a now defunct Hanover-based non-profit that was formed to aid veterans in the Upper Valley.
Danielle Goodwin, 48, was convicted in 2018 on eight counts of theft for stealing what prosecutors said was close to $100,000 from Project VetCare, a defunct Hanover-based charity she ran with her son Alexander Donahue and his wife Sara Donahue, according to court records.
Goodwin is also accused of working in concert with her son and daughter-in-law to steal $12,000 from the charity, according to court records. When she entered into the plea agreement in August 2018, she received a three and a half to seven year prison sentence and was ordered to make restitution in the amount of more than $99,000.
As part of the plea agreement, Goodwin has some prison time suspended in exchange for her cooperation in the trial of her son and daughter-in-law, according to court records. Prosecutors say she did not live up to her end of the agreement when it came to that cooperation. Grafton County Attorney John Bell contends that Goodwin changed her story when she testified during the Donahues' trial which ended in a mostly hung jury.
According to a transcript of a phone call Goodwin made from jail before the trial, she seemed to be prepared to get her son and daughter-in-law out of legal trouble, according to court records.
“I guess this will be my finest moment because I’m now given the opportunity to try and pull them both out of the hopper,” she said. “My lawyer said the prosecutor is stupid for putting me in as a witness ... you know 'cause bringing in the mother? Are you kidding? Any mother worth half her weight would fall on her sword all day long. I have to set the record straight.”
Goodwin’s trial testimony contradicted her interviews with police, according to Bell's motion to impose the sentence. Goodwin initially told police she knew she was taking $12,000 that was not hers and giving it to the Donahues, according to Bell’s motion. However, according to Bell, she testified that the money was hers, that she was owed money by the charity.
Goodwin is now scheduled to appear in Grafton Superior Court on Feb. 27 for a sentencing hearing. She has agreed to serve an additional nine months in prison. She is currently serving her sentence in the New Hampshire State Women’s Prison in Concord.
Alexander Donahue was found not guilty on one count of theft at his initial trial. He and his wife are being tried again on the additional theft charges on which the jury was hung, according to court records.