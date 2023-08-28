An attorney and Republican activist found stabbed to death in his Durham home early Saturday is being remembered as an “exceptionally skilled champion for the rule of law” and “the importance of fair and honest elections.”
The death of Alexander Talcott, 41, remains under investigation, the Attorney General’s Office said in a news release.
An autopsy conducted by New Hampshire Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Jennie V. Duval determined Talcott’s cause of death to be a stab wound to the neck. His death is considered a homicide.
“The parties involved in the incident have been identified and based on the information known to investigators there is no danger to the public,” the news release reads. “The investigation into Mr. Talcott’s death is ongoing and includes whether the person who stabbed Mr. Talcott acted in self-defense.”
According to his LinkedIn page, Talcott had been employed as an adjunct instructor at the University of New Hampshire since 2018 and General Counsel and Director of New Constellation Capital since 2019.
Prior to that, Talcott served as an adjunct senior lecturer in business law and finance at Great Bay Community College, and business law faculty and team lead at Southern New Hampshire University.
Talcott’s LinkedIn page lists him as a graduate of Dartmouth College and Notre Dame Law School.
William O’Brien, state director of the New Hampshire chapter of the Republican National Lawyers Association (RNLA), referred to Talcott as "a staunch advocate for the core values of the Republican Party” in a statement issued to NBC10 in Boston.
"His unwavering belief in liberty, free markets, and limited government resonated deeply in his role as a lawyer. Within the RNLA, his leadership was unwavering in promoting our shared values, ensuring every member felt empowered and well-prepared," O'Brien said. "Alex was an exceptionally skilled champion for the rule of law and the importance of fair and honest elections. We will forever honor Alex's selfless dedication and profound contributions to our shared vision of liberty through legal processes. His legacy will undoubtedly inspire future generations within the RNLA and the greater legal community."
On Saturday, state and local law enforcement reported they were investigating a “suspicious death” of a male at 98 Bennett Road in Durham. Talcott is listed as one of two owners on online property records.