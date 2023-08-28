98 Bennett Road Durham

State and local law enforcement are investigating the stabbing death of a man at 98 Bennett Road in Durham.

 Jeffrey Hastings

An attorney and Republican activist found stabbed to death in his Durham home early Saturday is being remembered as an “exceptionally skilled champion for the rule of law” and “the importance of fair and honest elections.”

The death of Alexander Talcott, 41, remains under investigation, the Attorney General’s Office said in a news release.