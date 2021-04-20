A man suffered life-threatening injuries Monday night in a shooting outside of the South Willow Street sports gambling parlor and casino associated with DraftKings, Manchester police said.
According to a police statement, a confrontation took place between two males outside 1279 South Willow St., police said. Multiple shots were fired, and one of the two people was hit and taken to Elliot Hospital with life-threatening injuries, the statement reads. Police found a firearm and several spent shell casing in the area.
It's not the first time that a gun-related crime was reported at DraftKings Sportsbook.
Two months ago, police said a customer was leaving DraftKings and walking to his car when he was confronted by two people he knew. One pulled out a gun and ordered him into the back of the car. He refused and returned inside, followed by the four who began fighting with him until they departed.
DraftKings Sportsbook opened off South Willow Street in September after New Hampshire legalized sports betting. It houses itself in an old movie complex that includes the Fiolotimo Casino and Restaurant, South Side Tavern, a bingo hall and the poker and table games of the former Poker Room.