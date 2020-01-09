WINDHAM — Police are on the lookout for a man who robbed Kendall Pond Pizza at gunpoint on Mammoth Road Wednesday night.
Witnesses told police the robber was a white man in his late teens or early twenties, about 5’ 5” and 165 to 170 pounds.
According to Capt. Mike Caron, the robber was wearing Carhartt-style pants and a striped shirt. His face was covered with gray and white fabric. Caron said it looked like he may have tied T-shirts around his face.
The robbery happened at 9:45 p.m. Wednesday. The robber entered the restaurant through the front door, brandished a gunmetal gray Smith & Wesson revolver and ordered employees on duty to hand over cash from the cash register.
The employees noted that the suspect had working knowledge of the register and appeared to be familiar with the layout of the building.
“He may have been a previous employee,” Caron said. “We’re definitely going to look into that.”
The robber left the building with an undisclosed amount of money and was last seen running behind the building toward Kendall Pond Road. Police were alerted by a hold-up alarm as the robbery was in progress and they arrived a few minutes later.
Windham police searched the area until about 11 p.m. with the help of Londonderry and Hudson police, but were unable to find him. Londonerry assisted with their K9 unit.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Windham police at 434-5577 or at police@windhampd.com.
