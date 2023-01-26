The Newbury resident implicated in a hit-and-run earlier this month in Manchester turned his car around, drove past the downed pedestrian and kept going, according to video surveillance of the accident.
The U-turn drive-by is the second questionable action by Shawn Croteau, 59, the Merrimack High School track coach who was driving the vehicle.
Hours after the Jan. 15 accident, Croteau's team participated in a meet at the University of New Hampshire, and he emailed the results to news media.
A badly injured Michael Vigneault was discovered minutes after the accident. EMTs took him to a city hospital, where he died from injuries, which included severe head trauma, police reported.
The accident took place at 6:24 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, according to Manchester police.
The video shows Vigneault, 35, walking east across a well-lit Union Street. He is crossing the street close to the Merrimack Street intersection but not inside a crosswalk.
Vigneault is just inches from a curb when a fast-moving hatchback-like vehicle strikes him.
He is thrown more than 20 feet, his body coming to lie on the curb and street at the front steps to the Maynard School apartments.
The vehicle travels north to the intersection of Union and Manchester streets, makes a U-turn and then drives back toward the accident.
The vehicle proceeds slowly after making the turn, but then accelerates as it approaches the body. It also veers toward the center of the street.
A day after the accident, Croteau was found dead at his home in Newbury, a rural Merrimack County town located about 50 miles from the center of Manchester.
Newbury police said on Thursday that the New Hampshire Medical Examiner will eventually rule on his death, and the results could take weeks.
They provided no other information.
Croteau has been lauded as a stalwart head of the Merrimack High School girls track and field team, which he led for 12 years. He also taught physical education at the Mastricola Elementary School in Merrimack.
In an email he sent to media at 11:15 a.m. Jan. 15, Croteau said the team won the indoor meet at UNH, and he listed the accomplishments of various athletes
According to Manchester police spokeswoman Heather Hamel, the investigation remains open, and police have no new information to release.