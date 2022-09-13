Security video from a Virginia Howard Johnson hotel showed the same grisly scene playing out twice in late 2021, a detective testified in court Monday: Anthony Robinson wheeling a shopping cart to room 336 and then emerging some time later pushing what appeared to be a body.

Robinson, who authorities have dubbed the "Shopping Cart Killer," had killed 54-year-old Allene Redmon, of Harrisonburg, and 39-year-old Tonita Smith, of Charlottesville, inside his Harrisonburg room, before loading their bodies into the cart, Harrisonburg/Rockingham County prosecutor Marsha Garst alleged in court.