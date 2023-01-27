People protest after the death of Tyre Nichols in Memphis

MEMPHIS — City officials on Friday night released body-camera videos of the brutal beating of Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old fatally injured after being pulled over by police earlier this month.

The footage of the incident, which Nichols’s family has seen, showed Nichols being kicked and punched by the officers, who also used a Taser on him. The officers, who were fired last week, are facing charges including second-degree murder, aggravated kidnapping and aggravated assault.