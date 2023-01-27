Video released by Memphis Police Department shows Memphis police officers beating motorist Tyre Nichols

Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man who was pulled over while driving and died three days later, sits against a police car after being beaten by Memphis Police Department officers on Jan. 7, in this still image from video released by Memphis Police Department on Friday.

 Memphis Police Department/Handout via REUTERS

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tyre Nichols repeatedly cried, “Mom! Mom!” as the five Memphis police officers now charged with the Black motorist’s murder pummeled him with kicks, punches and baton blows after a Jan. 7 traffic stop, video released by the city on Friday showed.

The video from police body-worn cameras and a camera mounted on a utility pole were posted online a day after the officers were charged with second-degree murder, assault, kidnapping, official misconduct and oppression in Nichols’ death.

Combination photo of mugshots of Memphis police officers charged with second-degree murder in Tyre Nichols beating

A combination photo of mugshots shows the Memphis, Tennessee, police officers charged with second-degree murder in the death of Tyre Nichols, the Black man who died three days after he was pulled over and beaten by police, in these photos released to Reuters on Friday. The officers are, clockwise from top left, Demetrius Haley, Justin Smith, Emmitt Martin III, Tadarrius Bean and Desmond Mills Jr.