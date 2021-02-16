A $1,500 reward has been offered for information leading to the arrest of a man wanted in connection with Saturday’s deadly shooting outside a Manchester homeless shelter.
The reward was announced following a lengthy manhunt Monday in the southern portion of the city for Timothy Johnson, 38, wanted for the shooting death of Jean Lascelle, 67, outside the winter homeless shelter at the former Manchester police headquarters on Chestnut Street.
An arrest warrant was issued for Johnson on Sunday, the Attorney General’s Office announced. Officials allege Lascelle was shot in the head by Johnson, who is wanted on a charge of second-degree murder.
Manchester police announced Monday the department’s Crimeline is now offering a reward of up to $1,500 for information leading to Johnson’s arrest.
“While leads and tips have been received and reviewed, the public’s help is still needed in this investigation,” the Attorney General’s Office said in a statement.
On Monday, police could be seen searching sections of Manchester stretching from areas near Perimeter and Huse roads south along South Mammoth Road toward the Londonderry border.
As of Monday evening, Johnson remained at large and is considered armed and dangerous, police said.
The Manchester police log shows officers responded to 672 Huse Road for a “wanted person check.”
Gunshots were reported just before 8:40 a.m. on Saturday outside 351 Chestnut St., home to a temporary homeless shelter run by Families in Transition-New Horizons (FIT-NH). Police found a man with a gunshot wound later identified as Lascelle. He was taken to Elliot Hospital for treatment but died later Saturday.
Medical Examiner Dr. Derek S. Bumgarner ruled the cause of Lascelle’s death was a gunshot wound to the head and the manner of death was homicide.
Maria Devlin, president & CEO of FIT-NH, said Monday the organization extends its condolences to Lascelle’s family and friends.
“Our thoughts are also with our emergency shelter participants and shelter support staff who were shaken by the nature of this incident and its impact and close proximity to our programs,” said Devlin in a statement.
Devlin thanked Manchester police for their quick response Saturday, along with The Mental Health Center of Greater Manchester’s Mobile Crisis Response team’s support of shelter residents and staff.
“This event saddens me deeply,” Devlin said in a statement. “The lives of our community members experiencing homelessness come with enough unfortunate circumstances, barriers, and threats to their safety and well-being as it is. Yet, it is uplifting to see our participants come together, lean on one another, and connect with our staff even more closely to get through this difficult time.”
According to police, Johnson was last seen in front of the shelter just before 8:40 a.m. Saturday, wearing a tan/light brown overcoat, a light-colored watch cap, and a green Molle-style backpack. He has a distinct tattoo on the left side of his lower neck, police said in a release.
Police say they think Johnson left the area on foot and is likely still armed. Officials advise the public not to approach Johnson, but instead call the Manchester Police Department at 668-8711.