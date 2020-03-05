Violent crime in Manchester was up 6% in 2019, led by significant increases in homicides and aggravated assaults, according to statistics released by the Manchester Police Department this week.
Meanwhile, the statistics show a 6% drop in property crimes — including burglary, theft and auto theft. Because property crime outnumbers violent crime 5-to-1, the overall serious crime rate dropped 4% in 2019.
“Manchester is a thriving city, and without a doubt Manchester is a safe city to live in,” said Police Chief Carlo Capano in an email.
Capano said the city experienced a stretch from June to August last year during which violent crime surged, which is not uncommon in warmer months.
The city had two homicides last summer — the murder of gang affiliate Brian “Boogie” Clark, which remains unsolved, and the murder of Jason Barry in a garage burglary. There were six homicides in all in 2019, one more than in 2018.
Capano said the department made adjustments to address the jump in crime last summer.
The statistics focus on the FBI’s Part 1 crimes, which involve mostly felonies.They don’t include misdemeanors such as shoplifting and simple assault, and they don’t include drug crimes, even felonies such as drug trafficking.The figures, released by Manchester police on Wednesday, are preliminary.
Capano highlighted the drop in property crimes by nearly 200 incidents — the third year in a row property crimes decreased.
Alderman Bill Barry, who chairs the Public Safety and Traffic Committee, said the numbers can fluctuate. He noted that violent crime dropped between 2017 and 2018.
As a larger city, he said, Manchester draws people with drug or alcohol problems who end up as crime statistics — robberies to support a habit, fights outside a bar.
Still, he thinks the city is safe.
“It’s like any big city. There’s a lot going on,” said Barry, a retired sheriff’s deputy.
Mayor Joyce Craig was in meetings Thursday and not available to comment, according to her chief of staff, Lauren Smith.
According to the FBI, the national rate for violent crimes in 2018 was 380 per 100,000 people, and the property crime rate was 2,199 per 100,000.
The FBI reported that New Hampshire’s violent crime rate was 173 in 2018 and 1,248 for property crime.
The FBI website that lists national and state crime rates does not include information for individual cities, though it provides the raw numbers necessary to calculate the rates.
Based on those numbers, Manchester’s 2018 rate for violent crime was 593 per 100,000 and 2,583 for property crimes, which were higher than the national and state’s figures.
Capano objected to reporting those numbers. He said the FBI bases crime rates on Uniform Crime Reporting statistics. Manchester reports crime data using a different method, the National Incident-Based Reporting System.
Capano said the FBI itself cautions against using UCR data to rank cities and police departments. According to the FBI, other factors, such as population density, education levels, economic conditions, cultural factors and climate, can influence crime rates, Capano said.