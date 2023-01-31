MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Vice President Kamala Harris will attend Wednesday's funeral of Tyre Nichols, the Black man who died three days after Memphis police officers beat him following a traffic stop earlier this month, the White House said on Tuesday.

Nichols will be eulogized by the Reverend Al Sharpton at a service at Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church in Memphis on Wednesday morning. Family members of Breonna Taylor and George Floyd, who were killed by police in Louisville, Kentucky, and Minneapolis, Minnesota in 2020, will also attend.