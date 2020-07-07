BERLIN -- While confirming that one of its officers is “on administrative leave pending an investigation,” the Vermont Department of Corrections is not discussing the circumstances that found her asleep Monday in a car at the Nansen Wayside Park with a passenger who is awaiting trial in connection with an April 2019 shooting in St. Johnsbury, Vt.
At 1:13 a.m. Monday, according to court documents, a Berlin police officer on patrol radioed dispatch that he saw a car at the popular state park on Route 16 in Milan, which is dominated by the iconic and historic Nansen Ski Jump, and was pulling in to investigate.
The officer rapped on both windows to wake the occupants – a female behind the wheel of the running vehicle and a male in the front passenger seat -- and in doing so he observed “in plain view,” the documents said, two cases of Smirnoff Ice, one of them open, on the back seat, and an open bottle in the front passenger door compartment.
Because of the bottle’s proximity to him, the officer arrested Arther Butler, 18, of Topsham, Vt., who, the documents said, allegedly “had shot and paralyzed an individual (in St. Johnsbury) and is facing numerous charges as a result.”
Butler was subsequently arrested and was to be arraigned Tuesday in Berlin District Court on charges of resisting arrest/detention; escape; possession of marijuana; and possession of an alcoholic beverage.
In court documents the Berlin officer wrote that prior to Butler being taken into custody, the officer could “clearly see what I knew to be a duty belt and a green and black jacket with a patch on the shoulder that read ‘Vermont Corrections.’”
The equipment belonged to the vehicle operator, whom he identified as “Summer Biledeau (sic),” the officer said, adding that he later learned she was a Vermont Department of Corrections officer.
On behalf of the Office of the Commissioner of the Vermont DOC, Rachel Feldman, in an e-mail response to an inquiry confirmed Tuesday afternoon that “Summer Bilodeau is an officer with Vermont DOC” and that she is “currently on administrative leave pending an investigation into the incident.”
Feldman did not, however, reply to questions about Bilodeau’s relationship to Butler, nor what she was doing in Milan with Butler, who as a condition of his pre-trial release, the court documents said, was under 24-hour pretrial home confinement and forbidden from consuming or possessing alcohol.
“Vermont DOC does not have further comment at this time as there is an investigation underway,” said Feldman.
Although the outcome of Butler’s arraignment was not immediately known, prosecutors in court documents sought to have Butler held at the Coos County Jail pending an Aug. 19 status hearing.
They wrote that Butler, in the Milan incident, “had to be tazed as he fled from police and engaged in resisting arrest. He also attempted to escape from police custody in the Berlin Police Department.”