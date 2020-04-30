A rifle-brandishing Vermont man who ordered an Egg McMuffin and cup of coffee and then tried to rob a Gorham McDonald's restaurant from the drive-thru lane was sentenced Thursday to 1 to 3 years in prison.
By video link from the Coos County House of Corrections, Patrick Bolio, 30, of Wolcott, Vt., appeared in Coos County Superior Court before Judge Peter Bornstein, who accepted Bolio’s pleas of guilty to robbery with a weapon; theft by unauthorized taking; theft of a rental vehicle; and criminal trespass.
Although the courtroom was closed because of the coronavirus pandemic, the plea-and-sentencing hearing was open to the public telephonically.
Bolio’s pleas were part of an agreement reached between Bolio, who was represented by public defender Chad Wellins, and Scott Whitaker, the Assistant Coos County Attorney.
Whitaker told Bornstein that had the case gone to trial, the state would have proven to a jury beyond a reasonable doubt that Bolio, who was wearing a black mask, pulled up to the take-out window, pointed the rifle at a female employee and demanded that she give him “…all you’ve got.”
The employee backed away from the window, however, and Bolio drove off in a rental car that had been reported stolen, Whitaker said. A while later his vehicle was observed by a New Hampshire Forest and Lands officer at Jericho Mountain State Park in Berlin.
The officer ran the license plate on the vehicle and found that it had been reported stolen from an Enterprise Rent-A-Car in Vermont. Whitaker said Bolio rented the SUV from Enterprise, but had not returned it after the rental period expired.
Whitaker said it was determined that Bolio had been living in one of the cabins at the state park, which was closed to the public, for several days.
In an interview with Berlin police, Bolio admitted to the attempted robbery of the Gorham McDonald’s and also to stealing a Husqavarna chainsaw from a Gorham residence, Whitaker said.
According to the warrant for his arrest, Bolio said he told the McDonald’s employee that he was “…a desperate man in a desperate situation.” He also said he intended to return the chainsaw “…after he finished with it.”
Under the plea agreement, Bolio was ordered to immediately begin serving the sentence for robbery, with credit for 80 days of pre-trial confinement. Bolio received 12-month, suspended sentences in the Coos House of Corrections for the theft of the chainsaw and for criminal trespass.
On the last charge, Bornstein sentenced Bolio to 2 to 4 years in prison, all suspended for five years conditioned on good behavior, but he ordered him to make restitution of $4,574.41 to Enterprise-Rent-A-Car.