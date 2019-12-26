BRATTLEBORO, Vt. — A Chesterfield, N.H., man is charged with felony possession of cocaine after police say they found 16 grams of crack cocaine in his car.
Brandon Lee, 35, is also wanted in New Hampshire for allegedly violating his probation for a prior cocaine possession conviction out of Keene, according to court records.
Lee was arrested Monday in Brattleboro when officers executed an arrest warrant. He was stopped days before in Vermont and found to have crack cocaine and the narcotic painkiller Suboxone, according to court records.
Lee was convicted in September on the Keene possession of cocaine charge and received a suspended prison sentence with 90 days to serve if he were able to enter into a treatment program, court records state. A warrant for his arrest for allegedly violating his New Hampshire probation was recently granted in the Cheshire Superior Court in Keene.
Lee was ordered held in Vermont on a $10,000 bond and is due back in the Vermont court in January for a pretrial hearing.
