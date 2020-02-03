OSSIPEE -- A Wakefield man has been convicted of second-degree assault and domestic violence-related simple assault in the beating of a woman.
“She was left bruised, battered and broken in the dirt and gravel driveway of her home. We know what happened, because she told the police, the EMT, the ER physician and she came in here and told us,” Assistant Carroll County Attorney Keith Blair told the jury in Bryan Carroll's trial.
Despite the prosecutor’s request that Carroll, 30, be jailed pending sentencing, Carroll County Superior Court Judge Amy Ignatius allowed him to remain free on bail pending sentencing.
During opening arguments of the three-day trial, Blair told the jury: “The evidence will show that the victim was bruised, battered and broken, the direct result of being strangled and punched by the defendant.”
The jury was unable to reach a verdict on a second charge of second-degree assault alleging strangulation in a domestic violence incident that occurred in Wakefield in June 2018.
Attorney Stephen Brown of Rochester, defended Carroll.
Carroll County Attorney Michaela Andruzzi commended the strength of the victim, the support of her family and attending physicians, and the hard work of the Wakefield Police Department.
She praised the thorough investigative work of Officer Brandon Jendrock and (former) Officer Wayne Valley. She also credited Victim Services Director Heather Morgan for her work with the victim throughout the course of the trial.
The victim expressed her gratitude to police and the prosecutor’s officer.
A sentencing date for Carroll has not yet been set.