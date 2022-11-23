CHESAPEAKE, Va., — A Walmart supervisor armed with a handgun and several magazines of ammunition opened fire on fellow employees in a Virginia store, killing six people before turning the gun on himself in a break room, witnesses and police said on Wednesday.

The country’s latest mass shooting on Tuesday night shook the town of Chesapeake, about 200 miles south of Washington, and comes on the heels of last weekend’s massacre in Colorado Springs, Colorado, where a gunman killed five at an LBGTQ nightclub.