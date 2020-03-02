Douglas C. Smith, the Croydon man investigated for his possible link in the death of Trisha Haynes, is still on the loose and New Hampshire State Police say they plan to bring charges against anyone helping him avoid being captured.
Smith, 31, is currently wanted on arrest warrants for what police describe as a felony domestic violence incident. New Hampshire State Police Lt. Michael Kokoski has said the domestic violence incident that triggered the arrest warrants is not related to the Haynes investigation. Details on the domestic violence incident are scant. Smith has yet to be formally charged in the case and no affidavit has been filed in court.
Smith, a registered sex offender, also has pending cases in the Merrimack Superior Court in which he has been charged with voter fraud and weapons charges, according to court records. Police have been seeking Smith since January in connection to the alleged domestic violence incident.
Kokoski said in a statement that Smith has committed a another felony of failing to register as a sex offender by virtue of his attempt to hide from law enforcement. Kokoski also said police believe several people have helped or are currently helping Smith hide from law enforcement. Police will aggressively charge people aiding Smith, Kokoski said.
Smith has a lengthy criminal record with several convictions. He was charged last year with voter fraud for allegedly voting at two different annual Town Meetings in 2018. He voted in the Grafton and Danbury town elections, according to court records.
In September he was arrested on the weapons charges after spending several days on the lam. Smith was charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm; reckless conduct with a deadly weapon--placing another in danger; criminal mischief; criminal threatening; receiving stolen property; and resisting arrest for his role in the August Warner incident, according to police.
Warner Police Corporal Benjamin Tokarz said at the time of Smith’s arrest that Smith allegedly instigated a situation on Aug. 18 on Parade Ground Cemetery Road in which he brandished a handgun and shot at a moving vehicle that was attempting to flee the situation. Police sought and obtained arrest warrants for Smith, but he refused to turn himself in after learning of the warrants, Tokarz stated.
The United States Marshal’s Office is assisting NH State Police in locating Smith.
Smith has been investigated by officials in connection to the Haynes matter, though no charges have been filed in her death. Haynes lived with Smith and his family until she disappeared last summer.
Human remains were found in September 2018 at Grant’s Pond in Grafton, and police were seen removing two crates of evidence from the area near the pond. In July, the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office formally confirmed that Haynes was murdered sometime last year while positively identifying her as the person whose remains were recovered from the pond.
Haynes was a native of Stuart, Florida, who resettled in New Hampshire.
Smith is 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighs around 250 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes, according to police. He was last known to be living in Croydon. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call police at 223-4381 or the U.S. Marshals’ New Hampshire Joint Fugitive Task Force force at 225-1632.