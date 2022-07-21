Jan. 6 Hearing Analysis

Al Schmidt, former Philadelphia city commissioner, BJay Pak, former U.S. Attorney in Atlanta, and Benjamin Ginsberg, a Washington attorney and elections lawyer, are sworn in during a June 13 House hearing on the attack on the Capitol.  

 Jabin Botsford/Washington Post

WASHINGTON - The Jan. 6 congressional hearings have dropped a number of bombshells about the planning and execution of the attack on the Capitol - all with the goal of proving that President Donald Trump is responsible for it.

As the committee prepares what might be its last scheduled hearing of the summer, here are the biggest takeaways from nearly two months of congressional hearings on the Jan. 6, 2021, attack.

In video played on July 12, a slew of ex-Trump administration officials expressed their belief the 2020 election had ended after litigation efforts failed.(The Washington Post)

White House attorney Eric Herschmann on June 16 said Trump lawyer John Eastman was fine with causing violence by saying the election was stolen.

Trump White House officials told the Jan. 6 select committee that at least five House Republicans asked President Donald Trump for pardons before he left office.(The Washington Post)