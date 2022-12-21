Warner man charged with sexually assaulting a child Staff Report Shawne Wickham Author twitter Author email Dec 21, 2022 Dec 21, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Conor Hallenborg State police booking photo Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save A 21-year-old Warner man has been arrested and charged with raping a child.Conor Hallenborg was arrested Tuesday on three counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault involving a child under 13, according to a news release from state police.State police detectives received a report on Nov. 30 of a sexual assault of a child, and an investigation led to Hallenborg’s arrest, officials said.Hallenborg was being held at Merrimack County Jail.State police are asking anyone who has information related to this case to contact Det. Sgt. Jonathan Stephens at 603-223-8873 or by email at: Jonathan.H.Stephens@dos.nh.gov. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Shawne Wickham Author twitter Author email Follow Shawne Wickham Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today SUBSCRIBE TODAY Warner man charged with sexually assaulting a child Democrats undecided on returning Bankman-Fried's donation Skepticism before a search: Inside the Trump Mar-a-Lago documents investigation +4 Woman gets 12-24 years for providing fatal fentanyl dose Exeter man arrested for child sexual abuse images Harvey Weinstein convicted of rape in L.A. trial Load more {{title}} Most Popular Shooting results in one dead, another injured in Hooksett Man charged with stealing Amazon truck in Manchester, crashing it in Derry, leading Hollis police on chase Who is Joe Todaro and why do the feds say this pizzeria owner runs the Buffalo mob? At home, alleged Russian operative must stay put, remain out of trouble Woman gets 12-24 years for providing fatal fentanyl dose Concord man charged with fleeing Florida crash scene, hiding in closet State officials drop felony charges against former Ossipee police sergeant Man arrested with loaded gun during disturbance in Lowell Pelosi's accused attacker to appear in court as new evidence is presented Exeter man arrested for child sexual abuse images Request News Coverage