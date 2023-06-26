A Warner man was indicted in two counties for allegedly falsely representing that he was a licensed asbestos abatement professional, prosecutors said Monday.
Jordon M. Dunne, 27, of Warner, was indicted in both Sullivan and Grafton counties for felony counts of theft by deception and attempted theft by deception, according to the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office.
On June 16, a Grafton County grand jury returned indictments for two Class A felony charges of attempted theft by deception. Between Jan. 1, 2020 and Jan. 31, 2020, Dunne allegedly attempted to obtain funds of more than $1,500 by falsely representing that he was a New Hampshire-licensed asbestos abatement professional and that building samples obtained from a Lebanon business were sent to a lab and tested positive for asbestos, according to prosecutors.
On June 20, a Sullivan County grand jury returned indictments for two Class A felony charges of theft by deception. Between June 22, 2022 and July 31, 2022, Dunne obtained funds of more than $1,500 by falsely representing that he was a New Hampshire-licensed asbestos abatement professional and that building samples obtained from a Claremont residence were sent to a lab and tested positive for asbestos, prosecutors allege.
Dunne was also charged in Sullivan County with two Class A misdemeanor charges for unfair and deceptive business practices in violation of the state’s consumer protection act and one Class A misdemeanor charge of theft by deception related to the same transactions.
If convicted, Dunne faces up to 15 years in the New Hampshire State Prison and a $4,000 fine on each felony charge and 12 months in the county house of corrections and a $2,000 fine on each misdemeanor charge.
Dunne is slated to be arraigned in Grafton County Superior Court on July 17 and in the Sullivan County Superior Court on Aug. 2.