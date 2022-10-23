A Warner woman wanted on multiple warrants was arrested Friday night after allegedly leading state police on a chase through Claremont and Newport, officials said.

The incident began around 9 p.m. Friday when a trooper attempted to stop a vehicle, driven by Ashley E. Smith, 29, of Warner, on Elm Street in Newport for a defective equipment violation and having no license plate, state police said in a release.

Paul Feely is the City Hall reporter for the New Hampshire Union Leader and Sunday News. Reach him at pfeely@unionleader.com