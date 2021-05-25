Police in Gilford have an active arrest warrant out for goth rock star Marilyn Manson over an alleged assault in 2019 at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion.
In a Facebook post on Tuesday, Gilford police said Manson, whose real name is Brian Hugh Warner, 52, faces two counts of simple assault, a Class A misdemeanor, for an incident involving a videographer.
“Mr. Warner, his agent and legal counsel have been aware of the warrant for some time and no effort has been made by him to return to New Hampshire to answer the pending charges,” the post said.
In February, Manson was dropped by his record label after several women came forward with allegations of sexual and emotional abuse against the shock rocker.
Within an hour, the police department’s Facebook post had nearly 100 comments and 400 shares.
Many commenters came to Manson’s defense, saying the alleged assault was part of his act, and offered complaints about the media, the police department and other commenters.