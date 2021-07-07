Manchester police are searching for a Pelham man charged with stabbing a man on Sunday.
Fauvel was last seen walking northbound on Lincoln Street, in the area of Spruce Street and Lake Avenue at approximately 11:50 p.m. on Sunday, police said.
After investigation, police charged Matthew Fauvel, 26, with first degree assault. There is now an active warrant out for Fauvel.
Police said they received a report of the stabbing just before midnight on July 4.
When officers arrived on scene, there was a group of people outside and a 48-year-old man sitting on the stairs with an injury to his abdomen, police said.
The victim said he had heard people arguing downstairs and told the involved parties to take it outside, according to police. While speaking with the people, an unknown man stabbed him. The victim was transported to Elliot Hospital with a non-life threatening injury.
Fauvel is White and 5’8”, with short brown hair, brown eyes and a distinct birthmark on his left cheek. He was last seen wearing a dark shirt and jeans.
Manchester police ask anyone with information about Fauvel’s location to call the department at (603) 668-8711.