White Bear Lake tattoo parlor

Matthew Lampi, the owner of a White Bear Lake tattoo parlor, was charged June 13, 2023, in connection with a cross-country scheme to buy and sell stolen body parts. 

 Kristi Miller / Pioneer Press

The owner of a White Bear Lake, Minnesota, tattoo parlor charged this week in connection with a cross-country scheme to buy and sell stolen body parts was open about his collection in online posts before his indictment.

Matthew R. Lampi, 52, of East Bethel, Minnesota was indicted this week on charges of conspiracy and interstate transport of stolen goods: human remains including brains, lungs and stillborn babies, according to court records.